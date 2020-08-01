Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,736 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. 5,064,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

