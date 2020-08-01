Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $185.34. 2,485,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

