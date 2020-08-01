Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.08. 825,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,183. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

