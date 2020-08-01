Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.
NYSE:CSL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.08. 825,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,183. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
