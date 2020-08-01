Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.40 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.27. 546,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62. Celestica has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

