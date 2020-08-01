Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Up 5.5%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.15, 1,147,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,832,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLSN. Dawson James cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Celsion alerts:

The company has a market cap of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celsion by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Celsion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.