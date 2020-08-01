Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Increased by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 49.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,987. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

