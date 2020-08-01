Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 1,636,554 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 338,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

CERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 2,049,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,000,745.84. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,746 shares in the company, valued at $439,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,944,120 shares of company stock worth $9,735,001. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

