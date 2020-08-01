Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $424.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

