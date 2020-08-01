Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

CHEF has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,014. The stock has a market cap of $424.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.00. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 495,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

