Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.20-16.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.20-16.40 EPS.

CHE stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.19. 96,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,896. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.92.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

