Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Chesapeake Utilities comprises 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 525,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 140,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.49. 68,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

