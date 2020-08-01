Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,692,000 after acquiring an additional 182,048 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $83.94. 19,120,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

