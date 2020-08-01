Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.45% of Chico’s FAS worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Molly Langenstein bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Also, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Insiders acquired a total of 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

