Chimpion Market Capitalization Hits $34.09 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $647,738.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00009216 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.02044181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00180336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00110628 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

