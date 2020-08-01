Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Chubb stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,494. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

