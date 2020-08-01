Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Lessened by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,857. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

