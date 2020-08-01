Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 2.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 30.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cintas by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.87. The company had a trading volume of 736,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,940. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.99 and its 200-day moving average is $251.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.