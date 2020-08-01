Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

