Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 69.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. 22,488,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,471,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.