Citigroup Raises Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) Price Target to $12.00

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.78.

NASDAQ:CSPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 173,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,057. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $470,000.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

