Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Down 17.3% in July

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,102,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.