Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,305.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 68,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Insiders have sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock worth $3,078,287 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 2,193,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.