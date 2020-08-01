Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.
Shares of CCC stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.53.
Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clarivate Analytics Company Profile
Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
