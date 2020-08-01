Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

