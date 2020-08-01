Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.51. 2,866,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,854. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average is $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.08.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

