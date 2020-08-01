Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744,669 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $104,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,850,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

