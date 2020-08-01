Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COHU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 310,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,637. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $785.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

