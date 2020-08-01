Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Cohu updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,637. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.87.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

