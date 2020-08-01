CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.02044181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00180336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00110628 BTC.

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,911,316 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

