Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 111,573 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 6.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,913,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.