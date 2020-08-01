Community Bank N.A. Acquires 12,162 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 23,913,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

