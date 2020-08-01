Community Bank N.A. Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

