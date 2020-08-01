Community Bank N.A. Acquires 3,083 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,009. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

