Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 42.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average is $190.03. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

