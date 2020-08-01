Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,411 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 9,205,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,913. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

