Community Bank N.A. Buys 7,174 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,856 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

