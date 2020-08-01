Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

