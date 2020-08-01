Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. 11,726,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

