Community Bank N.A. Has $1.54 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,812,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 143,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.