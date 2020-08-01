Community Bank N.A. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,432,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 74,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 22,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $43.01. 13,362,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

