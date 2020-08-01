Community Bank N.A. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after buying an additional 2,359,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,407,000 after buying an additional 1,457,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,844,000 after buying an additional 187,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,068,000 after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.06. 352,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

