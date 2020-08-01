Community Bank N.A. Has $6.43 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,128. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.37 and its 200-day moving average is $321.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

