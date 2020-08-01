Community Bank N.A. Has $8.65 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.93. 2,954,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

