Community Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,160.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,312,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

