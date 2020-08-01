Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $51.71. 15,724,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,733,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

