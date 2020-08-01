Community Bank N.A. Invests $3.25 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after buying an additional 536,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after buying an additional 136,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after buying an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 994,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,543,000 after buying an additional 83,180 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,320 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

