Community Bank N.A. Purchases 2,065 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.94. 9,200,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.