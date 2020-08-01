Community Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.21. 6,358,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.