Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.18. 284,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,011. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

