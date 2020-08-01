Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

