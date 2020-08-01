Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 97,487 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

